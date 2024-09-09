MK Simcha Rothman
MK Simcha RothmanKnesset spokesperson

The Chairman of the Constitution Committee, MK Simcha Rothman, harshly criticized the Supreme Court's involvement in the issue of appointing a President of the Court and criticized the Chairman of the Movement for Quality of Government, Attorney Eliad Shraga.

"We have been in a prolonged constitutional crisis for many years, gradually more people understand its depth. It's not a question. The reason it was necessary and still necessary to amend the judicial system is that the country is in a prolonged constitutional crisis, which has matured into a political crisis and other crises."

"The Minister of Justice proposed a solution that would not create the constitutional crisis during the war, he said 'let's make a compromise', and if his compromise is not good, let them propose their own compromise", Rothman said in an interview with 103FM.

He added, "The court came following a petition from the redhead, another lawyer who causes a lot of trouble for the State of Israel, and decided that now during the war it is super urgent to have a discussion about it. The President said 'don't try to generate majority votes and decisions'. The court came and said 'no, now.'"

"I ask myself why it is super urgent for the Supreme Court and a bunch of irresponsible petitioners who are eager to burn the country, to deal with the question of how much pension Yitzhak Amit will receive during a war. I found out that majority wins over minority. I learned in court that if the majority says something, it doesn't mean that should be the result because it tramples on the minority", he concluded.