The police prosecution on Monday submitted an indictment against Noa Goldenberg to the Tel Aviv Magistrate's Court. She is accused of assaulting a public servant and obstructing a police officer in the performance of his duty.

Goldenberg claimed that she had no intent to harm and that her actions stemmed from an emotional state. On Thursday, she was re-summoned for questioning by the police after being released to house arrest. Earlier, she had been in custody from Friday night until Saturday night at the Neve Tirtza Prison.

The indictment states that "last Friday afternoon, the Minister of National Security, Itamar Ben Gvir, was walking with his family on the Tel Aviv beach when the accused approached and attacked the minister by throwing a ball of sand at him. Security personnel and a police officer present at the scene saw the incident, and sand also hit them."

"The police officer identified the suspect, signaled her to come over, but she ran into the water while wearing a swimsuit. Despite repeated requests from the police officer to come out of the water, she did not comply, and only after prolonged persuasion by an acquaintance did she decide to exit the water."

"Under these circumstances, the accused obstructed a police officer in the performance of his duty. After coming out of the water, the accused was detained for questioning. Due to the severity of the incident involving the assault of a public servant and concerns about investigation tampering based on the accused's partial cooperation during the questioning, it was decided to keep her in custody."

The indictment notes, "During the initial investigation, the accused denied her involvement in the incident, but after being presented with additional evidence, she changed her story, implicating herself in the sand-throwing and stated that she was frustrated to see the minister at the beach while there were more important things to do during wartime."

Sharon, Noa's mother, responded, "I want to commend the Israeli police for the amazing efficiency they demonstrated in this case. I am sure that now the citizens of Israel, who are dealing with terrorism, missiles, and record-breaking crime, can breathe a sigh of relief."

"The indictment makes a point of noting that on October 7, Hamas launched a war against Israel. I am not sure what relevance this has to Noa or our situation, except that she lost seven of her friends on that fateful day, and over the past year, she has gone from funeral to funeral, memorial to memorial, from condolence visit to condolence visit.

"According to the indictment, my daughter was 10 meters away from Ben Gvir and threw a 'mud ball' toward him. The police also claim that the minister was hit by sand 'on his back and head.' Unfortunately, there is a video of the incident documenting the minister being entirely clean of any grain of sand. I hope the minister will recover quickly from the incident and return to his ongoing task of ensuring the safety of Israeli citizens and public order.

"I want to thank everyone who supported and helped over the last three days, during which an innocent beach outing turned into an indictment against a so-called enemy of the state. I am confident that the court will understand how absurd this is, and this nonsense will end in less than nothing."