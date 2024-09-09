Arlanda Airport, located near Stockholm, Sweden, was closed Sunday night for over two hours, due to UAVs flying in the area.

According to local police, at least four UAVs flew above the airport and were clearly identified by the control tower.

Airport activity was suspended at 1:00a.m. local time on Monday morning, and resumed at 3:30a.m.

Some of the arriving flights were rerouted to other airports. It is not yet clear if the UAVs left the scene or were shot down.

A police representatives refused to provide information on the UAVs' operator, saying that the activity was "planned," but that he could not elaborate on its purpose.