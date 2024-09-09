MK Benny Gantz on Monday met with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Washington, asking for the world's support in pressuring Hamas to agree to a prisoner swap-ceasefire deal.

During the meeting, Gantz thanked Blinken for the extensive involvement of the US government in the efforts to bring back the hostages.

He also noted that the current proposal has extensive support both in the Knesset and in Israeli society, and that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has the political support necessary to pass it.

At the same time, Gantz stressed that after so many months in which Hamas did not agree to a deal, the world must support Israel in applying military and civil pressure in Gaza.

"This is what led to the first hostage deal, and it is also what will speed up Hamas' defeat," Gantz said in a statement.