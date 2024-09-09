Nabil Abu Rudeineh, the spokesman for Palestinian Authority (PA) chairman Mahmoud Abbas, criticized Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after he said at the Cabinet meeting that Israel is surrounded by a murderous ideology led by Iran's axis of evil, and that it is obligated to achieve the goals of the war.

Abu Rudeineh claimed that the only way to achieve security and stability in the region is "the recognition of international legitimacy and the right of the Palestinian people to establish their own independent state with East Jerusalem as its capital."

"The continued aggression against our Palestinian people from Rafah to Jenin, and the carrying out of crimes of mass destruction by the occupation and with American support will further ignite the region, and all regional and international efforts will not be able to contain the explosion that will burn the region," he warned.

"The real goal of the occupation is to harm Jerusalem and the holy places of Islam and Christianity and the national identity of this country, but they and those who back them should know very well that Jerusalem is the gateway to peace, security and stability," Abu Rudeineh claimed.

Abbas’ spokesman warned against a possible development in which the region would pay the price of the Israeli policy which is supported by the US.