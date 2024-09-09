Defense Minister Yoav Gallant entered the Gaza Strip on Sunday, where he held a situational assessment in the Netzarim area.

Gallant spoke with the reservists who are currently carrying out the third round of reservist duty since the start of the war, and expressed his appreciation for their full commitment and significant contribution. "We in Gaza need to achieve our two goals - both to eliminate Hamas and to return the hostages, and we are working on this with all our might."

He stressed that "parallel to this, we are looking at the entire war scene, and that means that while you are fighting here in Gaza, we are preparing for anything that can happen in the north, and a move of the center of action can be quick and can include you, too, on a short schedule, and we are prepared for all these possibilities."

"Here we will continue to apply pressure, and we will cripple Hamas, and we will wear it down and eliminate Hamas, and we will also reach Mohammed Sinwar and Yahya Sinwar - we will reach all these people, these cursed terrorists. Anyone who thinks otherwise should look at Marwan Issa, at Mohammed Deif. They, too, thought they were immune, they are not with us today, they made their mistake, he will also make his mistake, we will carry out our mission," he concluded.

During the visit, Gallant received from the commanders an overview of the latest activities to expand the corridor for the security of the forces, and on the raids against Hamas terrorists throughout Gaza City.