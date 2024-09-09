Two poignant gatherings on opposite sides of the world united on Sunday in remembrance and advocacy for hostages held by Hamas.

In Tel Aviv's Hostages Square, a large rally marked 10 years since Avera Mengistu's abduction by Hamas. The event was attended by family members, friends, and families of hostages who joined the circle of pain on October 7.

Ayelin Mengistu, Avera's father, said, "We've endured 10 years of darkness. Just darkness. We haven't slept day or night. We don't know if he's healthy or sick, if he's eating, if he's sleeping, or if he's receiving medical care. I pray every day that I won't die without seeing him."

Ilan Mengistu, Avera's brother, added, "I can't believe I'm saying this. 10 years. It's hard to even imagine how one endures 10 years in such a situation. Every evening during the news, our mother flips through channels, hoping to find your picture. She says she doesn't understand Hebrew, but if she sees your photo, she'll know they're talking about you, that you haven't been forgotten."

Yael Adar, mother of hostage Tamir Adar whose body is being held by Hamas, also spoke at the rally and said, "Mengistu family - you are our lesson. I'm sorry we didn't grasp the magnitude of the situation when you were alone. I ask for your forgiveness for the journey you've endured. I too thought the state cared, but I was mistaken. You remained silent as requested, and Avera remains there. We chose not to be silent, yet our loved ones are still there. We have no choice but to unite and make one call - we leave no one behind."

Simultaneously in New York's Central Park, hundreds rallied to mourn six Israeli and American hostages murdered after 11 months in captivity.

Gilad and Nitza Korngold, parents of hostage Tal Shoham, spoke at the rally, saying, "It's been 338 days of captivity, but we know our son, Tal, is alive. The Red Cross has refused to help our loved ones while shamelessly requesting better conditions for the terrorists in Israel's imprisonment. We ask everyone here to call your representatives and demand the release of our loved ones from captivity."

Hamas captivity survivor Moran Stela Yanai, who was released after 54 days, added, "It's been 285 days since I was released in the hostage release agreement. The parents of Tal Shoham are like my own. My brothers and sisters in captivity are hungry and in pain and in constant danger. This past week has been the worst since October 7th, but after hearing the families of the killed hostages speak at their funerals we must find the strength to keep fighting for them and bring them home!"