The chairman of the Teachers' Union, Ran Erez, announced on Sunday evening that the teachers’ strike in Israel’s high schools will be suspended, meaning the school year will begin on Monday, one week late.

A statement published by the Teachers' Union said, "Out of consideration for the current situation in the country and the education system, and out of responsibility for it and the students and teachers, we announce the suspension of the strike. The job action continues. We will not hand out grades, we will not take part in any activity outside the schools, with the exception of preparing for school trips to Poland."

"The Teachers' Union announces that grants will be given for the days of the strike to the teachers who are entitled to it, and it is possible to receive loans in which the teacher pays back the principal only and the Teachers' Union pays the interest," said the statement.

Sources familiar with the negotiations between the Teachers’ Union and the Ministry of Finance told Kan 11 News about a "real breakthrough" on personal contracts.

It was also reported that there is agreement on the general framework, but disagreements still prevail on the wording of the agreement.