Top Biden administration officials are reconsidering presenting a new proposal for a hostage and ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas, Axios reported on Sunday citing US officials.

According to the report, while the President is pushing for an offer, his aids do not see a point in it as Hamas and Israel both take tougher positions in negotiations.

One US official described the feelings in the administration, telling Axios: "It's a rough period. People at the White House are sad, upset and frustrated. We are still working but we are not about to present anything imminently. We are in a tough spot."

The officials added that over the past week, Biden's top advisers have been taking stock of where the negotiations are and have become very skeptical of the chances of reaching a deal in the immediate term.

The officials noted that the US feels that the administration feels that Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar is not interested in a deal right now and much of the focus has shifted to seeing if the Egyptians and Qataris can press Sinwar to lessen his demands.

On Saturday, the Washington Post reported that US officials announced that they have "indefinitely postponed" the presentation of the final "take it or leave it" ceasefire-prisoner swap deal.

The report quoted a senior administration official who said that earlier this week, as negotiators from the US, Qatar, and Egypt, worked through the final details of the "bridging proposal," Hamas said that civilian hostages would only be released in exchange for terrorists serving life sentences and who have blood on their hands.