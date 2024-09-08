An indictment has been submitted against an individual who asked for a ride in the town of Sakhnin in northern Israel, and when the driver refused, decided to steal his vehicle.

The initial report was received two weeks ago regarding a suspect who stole the victim's car while threatening him and fled the scene.

Upon receiving the report, officers from the Northern District rushed to the scene and began actions to locate the suspect while deploying roadblocks in the area. Within minutes, the officers stopped the vehicle with the suspect driving it on Route 70 near the village of Yasif.

The investigation found that the suspect met the victim in Sakhnin and asked him for a ride out of town, the victim explained that he was unable to and offered to drive him to the nearest bus stop.

At the end of the ride, when the victim stopped by the bus stop, the suspect refused to leave the vehicle, threatened the victim that he would stab him, approached the driver's door, punched him, entered the vehicle, and fled the scene, driving without a license.