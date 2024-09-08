The IDF announced Sunday afternoon that military operations in central and southern Gaza continue.

The IDF stated that operational activity continues in the Rafah area, where IDF troops eliminated terrorists, conducted targeted raids on terrorist infrastructure, and located large quantities of weapons in the area.

It was announced that on Tuesday, the IAF eliminated the terrorist Raef Omar Salman Abu Shab, the commander of the Rocket launching platoon in the Hamas eastern Khan Yunis battalion. Raef was responsible for launching rocket barrages from the area of Khan Yunis toward southern and central Israel since the start of the war.

Furthermore, the IDF stated that troops are continuing operational activity in the central Gaza Strip, where, over the past day, the troops eliminated several terrorists that posed a threat to the troops.

Over the past day, the IAF struck approximately 25 Hamas terror targets throughout the Gaza Strip, including terrorist cells, military structures, and terrorist infrastructure.