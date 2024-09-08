The Authority for the Integration of the Haredi Sector in the Prime Minister's Office has expressed opposition to the planned cuts to daycare subsidies for the families of married yeshiva students who did not serve in the IDF.

The announcement comes ahead of a government discussion on the matter. In it, the Authority warned that cuts to the daycare subsidies may negatively affect not only haredim, but also cause negative ripple effect throughout the economy.

In a Sunday morning letter, Ro'ee Assaf, the head of the Authority, warned, "The daycare subsidies are provided for the purpose of advancing the integration of women into the workforce. We estimate that preventing the subsidies will cause women to leave the workforce, as well as widescale negative effects."

The Authority also expects that without daycare subsidies, many women will be forced to reduce the number of hours that they work, or leave their jobs altogether. The cuts may also lead to an increase in the number of unsupervised and unsafe daycare centers, as parents seek cheaper alternatives to the subsidized, supervised daycares.

Assaf emphasized that such a sudden change in eligibility criteria, without an appropriate adaptation period, will harm many families who will not be able to prepare adequately for the change. He called for the implementation of the changes to be delayed, so as to allow lawmakers and the government to find a solution which will support all parts of the Israeli economy.

The letter comes ahead of a government meeting to discuss the position of the Deputy Attorney General, Gil Limon, who insists that the subsidies end.

Disagreements between the ministers are expected to crop up, with the change's social and economic effects positioned to take center stage.

The Authority also proposed separating the husband's standing as a yeshiva student and the rights of working women, for the purpose of seeking a solution which will balance the various rights.