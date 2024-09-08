Kobi Samerano, who son Yonatan was kidnapped to Gaza and murdered, on Sunday responded to a terror attack at the Allenby Bridge between Israel and Jordan, in which three Israelis were murdered.

In his words, Samerano slammed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, saying, "Today we lost, in a Nazi terror attack, three security guards who were mostly employed in securing the humanitarian aid which in practice reaches Hamas."

"Hamas uses this aid in order to continue to maintain its control of the [Gaza] Strip, and apparently, hidden in it is a not-insignificant quantity of weapons, which served Hamas during the October 7 massacre."

He continued, "The first deal you managed to complete when Hamas did not have humanitarian aid. You are torpedoing my son's return while you are feeding Hamas."

"I demand that you close all humanitarian aid coming from Jordan - immediately."

Initial investigations showed that a truck driver who arrived from the Jordanian side with a firearm in the truck, and when he arrived in front of the Israeli workers at the crossing he pulled out the weapon and started shooting.

Security guards returned fire and eliminated the shooter.

The IDF stated, "Following the initial report, a short while ago a terrorist approached the area of the Allenby Bridge from Jordan in a truck, exited the truck, and opened fire at the Israeli security forces operating at the bridge. The terrorist was eliminated by the security forces, three Israeli civilians were pronounced dead as a result of the attack."

"IDF soldiers were dispatched to the scene and are currently operating to rule out the suspicion of the truck being rigged with explosives, further details to follow."