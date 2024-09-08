Three men have been murdered in a shooting attack at the Allenby Crossing at the Israel-Jordan border on Sunday morning.

Medical teams were summoned to the scene. Two helicopters have been dispatched to transport the wounded to hospitals, but they could not be resuscitated.

Magen David Adom (MDA) stated, "After resuscitation efforts, MDA paramedics and EMTs, in cooperation with an IDF medical team, have pronounced the deaths of three men, approximately 50 years old, with gunshot wounds."

MDA EMT Yotam Tzur, said, "This is a very severe incident. We found three men lying unconscious, with no pulse and not breathing, with gunshot wounds. Together with the IDF medical team, we performed resuscitation efforts, but unfortunately, we had to declare their deaths on scene."

United Hatzalah EMT Avi Yudkovsky reported from the scene, "It was a very difficult scene at the Allenby Crossing. Three men in their fifties sustained severe gunshot wounds. Despite efforts to resuscitate them, they were pronounced dead at the scene due to the severity of their injuries.”

The Allenby Crossing is used by trucks carrying humanitarian aid from Jordan on their way to Gaza.

According to the preliminary investigation, a truck driver who arrived from the Jordanian side with a firearm in the truck, and when he arrived in front of the Israeli workers at the crossing he pulled out the weapon and started shooting.

Security guards returned fire and eliminated the shooter.

The IDF stated, "Following the initial report, a short while ago a terrorist approached the area of the Allenby Bridge from Jordan in a truck, exited the truck, and opened fire at the Israeli security forces operating at the bridge. The terrorist was eliminated by the security forces, three Israeli civilians were pronounced dead as a result of the attack."

"IDF soldiers were dispatched to the scene and are currently operating to rule out the suspicion of the truck being rigged with explosives, further details to follow."

Sunday morning's attack comes exactly one week after three police officers were murdered in a terrorist shooting attack near the Tarqumiya Checkpoint in the Hebron area.

צילום: דובר צה"ל

צילום: דובר צה"ל

צילום: דובר צה"ל

צילום: דובר צה"ל

credit: Yonatan Sindel/Flash90