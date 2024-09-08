The regime in Tehran mirrors the brutal reign of Ismail I of the Safavid dynasty (22 December 1501 – 23 May 1524), who, 900 years after the Arab invasion, rose to power and established Shi'ism as the official religion in Iran. Ismail I’s rule, devoid of any national pride, was founded on extreme violence and bloodshed. He concealed his cruelty under the guise of religion, executing, dismembering, and torturing those who opposed him. When no external enemies were available, he even directed his violence towards his own family. Anyone opposing Shi'ism was condemned to death by the sword.

Ismail I spread terror throughout the land with relentless massacres. Historical records, some housed in the British Museum, detail his ruthless killings, including the burial of the living and the exhumation of the dead. Declaring jihad, he reshaped Iranian history through the lens of Shi'ism. On the day of his coronation at the central mosque in Tabriz, he brazenly proclaimed, "I have been appointed by God, and the prophets are with me. If the people resist, I will draw my sword and leave not one of the 300,000 people of Tabriz alive."

520 years later, is there any discernible difference between him and Khamenei or Khomeini?

Historically, Ismail’s soldiers in Tabriz committed atrocities, slaughtering pregnant women and massacring 20,000 people, sparing not even the dogs. Ahmad Kasravi, an author later assassinated by Khomeini's followers, unveiled the bloodthirsty and barbaric actions of Shah Ismail. In Mazandaran, Ismail executed his opponents by forcing their necks into iron cages and setting them on fire. He also orchestrated the massacre of 7,000 people in Tabas. Obsessed with quelling dissent, the ruthless Safavid ruler burned several opponents alive.

His successor, Sultan Ismail II, driven by deep-seated rage, continued the brutal massacres, killing and blinding 12,000 people during his brief reign. Sultan Abbas’s 40-year reign was similarly marked by relentless bloodshed and massacres. He exiled opponents to the fortress of Alamut, blinded two of his sons, and killed one.

Khamenei, much like the bloodthirsty Safavid rulers, has demonstrated extreme savagery and barbarism, comparable to the Mongols and the Safavid Chagins (cannibals), in his brutal suppression of the freedom-seeking people of Iran. He has also established terrorist groups responsible for the deaths of innocent Israeli and American soldiers and civilians.

During the Safavid era, a group of cannibal executioners, known as the Chagins, would, at the king's command, tear people apart and consume them alive in his presence. This group was active in the court of Sultan Abbas. Today, the executioners of the Velayat-e Faqih have not only killed young Iranians but have also aided Hamas in killing Israelis.

Five hundred and twenty years later, Khamenei appears determined to revive the brutal tortures of the Chagins from the Safavid era, tearing apart the people of Iran. He remains unchanged—a ruler entrenched in a culture of savagery, relentlessly crushing a devastated and collapsing country under his robe and sandals.

Forty-six years ago, it was nearly impossible to openly and truthfully assert in any global media that these individuals were lying and were merely a group of criminals, as no one would have believed it. The fire at Rex Cinema in Abadan City was a deliberate and criminal act orchestrated by revolutionary terrorists opposed to the late King Pahlavi. This tragic incident occurred on the night of Saturday, August 19, 1978, when four supporters of Khomeini, with the help of the cinema's caretaker and under the cover of darkness, locked the doors, trapping 630 people inside who were then burned alive. The death toll later exceeded 677. Khomeini’s supporters falsely attributed this tragedy to the Pahlavi dynasty, laying the foundation of the 1979 revolt in Iran on lies.

The events of September 8, 1978, known as "Black Friday" or the "September 8 Massacre," were orchestrated by two mullahs with the help of Palestinian Arab and Libyan terrorists, resulting in the deaths of 87 demonstrators in Tehran. These mullahs were well-prepared and quickly launched propaganda efforts. Many military personnel of the Imperial Iranian Army were killed, yet Khomeini's followers repeatedly blamed the massacre on the Shah’s government through relentless media broadcasts.

Unfortunately, 46 years ago, fact-checking or verification in Western media was virtually non-existent. It became almost fashionable to support the overthrow of the Shah, allowing radical Islam and Islamic terrorism to take root in Iran. For some leftist figures, praising Khomeini became a mark of intellectualism. Moreover, on December 11, 1978, a sergeant and a conscript soldier in the army opened fire on 35 officers at the Lavizan garrison during lunch, later declaring their allegiance to Khomeini.

This regime came to power through a legacy of crime, bloodshed, and barbarism. Countries like Iraq, Lebanon, Afghanistan, Libya, Syria, and Cuba all supported Khomeini. Many of Iran's leftist and Islamic terrorists, including the People's Mujahhedin (MKO) and the Fedayeen, received military training in Palestinian camps. The MEK emerged from Mossadegh’s supporters (the National Front), who also backed Khomeini's terrorism. However, Mossadegh himself sought help from Islamists to eliminate General Ali Razmara (7 March 1951) and later pardoned the assassin, a member of Fada'iyan-e Islam.

In the Western world, it is falsely claimed that Mossadegh was a democrat and a democratically elected prime minister chosen by the people, and that a coup took place. No one knows by what vote or how many votes he was elected, nor why the CIA would have staged a coup for a demagogue who ruled under martial law with torture in his prisons. And this falsehood persists to this day.

Contrary to all the interpretations and reports in the Western media of 1978 and 1979, Khomeini’s followers were never supporters of democracy. They aspired to model Iran after the Soviet Union, Cuba, Albania, and Libya. Khomeini even secured airtime on Baghdad Radio from Saddam Hussein for his propaganda. Once in power, Khomeini supported Islamic terrorist groups worldwide, hosting terrorists from around the globe in Tehran under the guise of Islamic conferences, where they received military and tactical training.

The Islamic Republic was established with the involvement of Yasser Arafat and a representative sent by Qaddafi. But the world media deceived humanity about Khomeini and his followers.

The very essence and foundation of the Islamic Republic are inseparably linked with terrorism. In 2023, Khamenei incited Shia and Sunni terrorist groups in the Shiite Crescent against Israel, openly proclaiming in his speeches that Israel’s destruction was imminent.

Digital countdown clocks were set up in Tehran and other cities, marking the days until Israel's supposed annihilation. The flags of Islamic terrorist groups were visibly displayed behind Republic officials during official interviews in Tehran.

The terrorist networks of the Islamic Republic, supported by the Ministry of Intelligence Service (MOIS), the Ministry of Defense, the Quds Force, the Army, and the Revolutionary Guards (IRGC), launched attacks on Israel, culminating in the October 7 massacre that claimed 1,200 lives. Almost immediately, the Islamic Republic’s notorious lobbies abroad, using the same media that had supported the 1979 Khomeiniist revolt, began to defend the regime, declaring it innocent of Hamas’s atrocities, while acting as both prosecutor and judge.