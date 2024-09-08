A mob of anti-Israel protesters ganged up on Jewish freshman entering Baruch College at a welcome event in Manhattan last week, the New York Post reported.

The masked protesters chanted antisemitic slogans and taunted the Jewish students with the deaths of the six hostages who were executed the week before by the Hamas terrorist organization in Gaza, including US citizen Hersh Goldberg-Polin.

In a video posted to Instagram, one protester could be heard yelling, “Where’s Hersh, you ugly a– b—h? Go bring them home!"

The Hillel chapter of Baruch College was holding a welcome dinner at the Mr. Broadway kosher restaurant in midtown when the anti-Israel mob showed up to harass the students. The mob directly threatened them, shouting "You ain’t going home tonight!"

Other chants included “All Zionists are racists” and calls for Jews to go "back to Brooklyn, out of the Middle East!"

A Hillel staff member was assaulted during the incident.

The protest against the Jewish students was organized at least in part by the Baruch College Students for Justice in Palestine chapter.

CUNY Chancellor Felix Matos Rodriguez said in a statement, “I was deeply disappointed to learn demonstrators disrupted a Hillel welcome dinner for students from CUNY and universities across the City, turning an event designed to help freshmen acclimate to college life into a disruptive hate-filled display that has no place in our city."

Rodriguez said that CUNY will investigate the incident and may impose disciplinary action in response.