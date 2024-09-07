The 401st Brigade continues to conduct precise, intelligence-based targeted operations in the Tel al-Sultan area as part of the divisional operation of the 162nd Division.

In recent days, the troops have been conducting raids on terrorist infrastructure and eliminating dozens of terrorists in the Kasbah area of Tel al-Sultan.

During one of the raids, terrorists who were embedded in a building threw a grenade toward the troops from the 932nd Battalion.

The troops returned fire and engaged in close-quarters combat with the terrorists, eliminating them.

The terrorists who were eliminated were found to have weapons and numerous intelligence documents.