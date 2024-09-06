Over the past few days, soldiers from the 11th Battalion completed a brigade-level exercise in the northern arena. The troops practiced combat and maneuver scenarios against the enemy, including movement in thicketed terrain, advancing along a mountainous route, and activating firepower.

Additionally, the brigade’s troops practiced scenarios for evacuating wounded from the battlefield under fire and the work of various command posts.

The exercise is part of a series of exercises conducted by ground forces in the northern arena, led by the National Center for Ground Training.

Soldiers from the 11th Brigade are operating in the northern arena after an intense period of operations in the Gaza Strip. As part of the brigade’s activities in the Gaza Strip, underground infrastructure was destroyed, dozens of terrorists were eliminated, and terrorist infrastructure was dismantled.