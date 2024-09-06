There has been a significant spike in the number of terrorist attacks that have been foiled in Judea and Samaria, according to ISA data published Friday morning in the Israel Hayom newspaper.

The number of significant attacks remained high but largely stayed the same, with 25 such attacks in August compared to 24 in July. The number of overall attacks that were foiled rose from 53 in July to 90 in August, an increase of 37 attacks over the previous month. Most of the attacks carried out were shooting attacks, but two were bombing attacks, one was an incendiary attack, and for the first time in about two decades - one failed suicide bombing in Tel Aviv.

The rise in incidents shows the strong desire of the terrorists to carry out attacks. Gush Etzion and Mount Hebron are still recovering from their most difficult week since the Second Intifada following the murder of three police officers in a shooting attack and two car bombings that caused minor injuries.

The security establishment estimates that most of the terrorism comes from Shechem (Nablus) and the IDF has begun to change the nature of its activity in that area in response.

It is estimated that the biggest threat in the current terror wave is the car bombs, and that the terrorists are looking for "attractive" targets to carry out serious attacks, such as school buses carrying children, as was believed to have been the target of the car bomb discovered near Ateret earlier this week.