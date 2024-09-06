Rawhi Fattouh, speaker of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) parliament, on Thursday condemned Israel’s elimination of terrorists who threatened IDF soldiers.

"The use of airplanes and unmanned aerial vehicles by the Israeli occupation forces to execute residents, and the most recent case of which, the execution of five young men in Tubas, is a brutal war crime" and "a clear application of the declaration of the West Bank as a combat zone," he claimed.

His comments came after the IDF confirmed that, during counterterrorism activity in the area of Tubas in the Jordan Valley overnight Wednesday, an IDF aircraft struck an armed terrorist cell that operated in the area and was hurling explosives towards the forces.

Among the terrorists that were eliminated is Muhammad Zakaria Zubeidi, a significant terrorist from the Jenin area who took part in a shooting attack in the area of the security fence and terrorist activity against IDF soldiers throughout Judea and Samaria.

Zubeidi is the son of Zakaria Zubeidi, who was the mastermind behind the Gilboa prison break in 2021.

Several other terrorists who were involved in terrorist activity and shooting attacks against security forces were eliminated in the strike.

Fattouh claimed that "the continuation of the war of extermination in the Gaza Strip, the aggression in the West Bank and the normalization of about 40 colonialist outposts are aimed at taking over the Palestinian lands."