Former US President and Republican Presidential candidate Donald Trump addressed the Republican Jewish Coalition on Thursday.

At the beginning of his remarks, Trump addressed the execution of six Israeli hostages by Hamas terrorists in Gaza a week ago. "As we speak today, we are all devastated by the horrific death of our fellow American, Hersh Goldberg-Polin. And this is so sad to even say. I've been watching the parents, I've been watching everybody talking about it for so long, and it's just so sad to see, and the five other innocent hostages slaughtered late last week by Hamas terrorists."

"Hersh was a brother, a son, and an American citizen. After being held captive for nearly a year following the monstrous October 7th attack on Israel, Hersh was barbarically executed with a bullet to the back of his head," Trump said.

"To Hersh's family and everyone touched by these atrocities, we pray that God will grant you comfort, healing, and peace. And as for the evil savages responsible for those murders, may they never know peace or comfort ever again," he said.

"Unbelievably," Trump said, "the Harris-Biden Administration has sought to cast blame for these deaths on Israel. They have not been your friends. I don't understand how anyone can support them."

The former president repeated his past statement that a Jewish person who supports the Biden and Harris Administration would "need to have your head examined. They're very bad for you."

"Let me state this very clearly," he said. "The blame for these wicked murders lies with Hamas and Hamas alone. Only an evil and inhuman ideology kidnaps, murders, and tortures innocent men, women, and children. And likewise, only a deeply sick political party here in America would make common cause with those who sympathize with such evil."

"Only a morally rotten president and vice president would seek to blame Israel for heinous acts of terror committed against its own citizens," Trump said.

He stated that if he had been president, the October 7 massacre "would never have happened."

"This November, we're going to replace weakness with strength, cowardice with courage and clarity, and war with peace," he vowed.