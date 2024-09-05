The IDF this evening (Thursday) published documentation of the elimination of terrorists from the air in Jenin during the operation conducted in the last two weeks in Judea and Samaria.

The IAF provides aerial assistance to the forces on the ground during the operation and have acted as a significant force multiplier, flying about 300 hours in total.

Over 20 terrorists have been eliminated in airstrikes so far in the operations.

The attack helicopters enabled the soldiers on the ground to reach their objective safely and during the operation provided a life-saving evacuation of the wounded, while landing under threat.