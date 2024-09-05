Last year, during the Jewish month of Elul, Israeli singer Ishay Ribo made headlines in the world of Jewish music with a sold-out, record-breaking performance at Madison Square Garden — the world’s most famous arena. One year later, for Rosh Chodesh Elul, he’s sharing one of the night’s most poignant moments, a heartfelt rendition of the timeless Rosh Hashana tefillah, “Meloch,” as the enormous crowd, uniting every segment of the Jewish community, burst into shared song.

Ishay Ribo - Meloch (Live at Madison Square Garden)

The release comes as Ribo gears up for a second performance at Madison Square Garden on 12 Elul, September 15th. It showcases his soulful music’s ability to connect Jews of every background—secular or haredi, and every side of the political divide. This unique ability to bridge all divides catapulted Ribo to take an unprecedented step to become the first-ever Jewish performer at Madison Square Garden and return for a second and final sold-out year.

The upcoming concert, part of his Elul tour, promises to be a night of healing and unity after a heartbreaking year worldwide for Am Yisrael. Ishay expressed a prayer that the upcoming concert usher in a year of comfort for the Jewish people, “May Rosh Chodesh Elul bring goodness, comfort, and blessing for us and the entire Am Yisrael.”

To purchase tickets visit: https://www.ticketmaster.com/ishay-ribo-new-york-new-york-09-15-2024/event/3B0060C4F0C34518




