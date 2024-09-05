An indictment was filed in the military court against the terrorist who murdered Aviad Nir and his father Shay Silas Nigreker, a year ago in Huwara.

The terrorist who carried out the attack fled the scene and was caught three months later in Jenin by the security forces. The indictment revealed that after the attack he joined a terrorist cell that planned mega attacks in Judea and Samaria.

The indictment describes how the terrorist planned a series of murderous attacks after his swearing-in in October and inspired by the Nukhba terrorists, including blowing up the fence surrounding Judea and Samaria, infiltrating local villages and massacring its residents, detonating a car bomb at the Eli gas station, a vehicle-based shooting attack on Jewish residents of the area, and an attack on residents in the town of Ma'ale Efraim.

Attorney Haim Bleicher Honenu, the organization representing the Nigreker family, demands that “The terrorist be sentenced to death and that an appropriate panel of judges be convened for that purpose. The despicable terrorist who murdered Shay and Aviad joined a terrorist cell and planned serious attacks, inspired by the Nukhba terrorists. He is a dangerous terrorist whose sentence must death. These terrorists have no right to exist on our land. On behalf of the family, we will ask the prosecutor's office to determine the entity that has the authority to impose the death penalty."