Former Republican Rep. Liz Cheney on Wednesday said she would support Democratic candidate Kamala Harris for president rather than Republican Donald Trump, of whom she has been a vocal critic.

Cheney made her announcement at an event at Duke University. In a video posted on the social media network X, she finished by talking about the “danger” she believed Trump still poses to the country.

“I don’t believe that we have the luxury of writing in candidates’ names, particularly in swing states,” she said, as quoted by The Associated Press.

“As a conservative, as someone who believes in and cares about the Constitution, I have thought deeply about this. Because of the danger that Donald Trump poses, not only am I not voting for Donald Trump, but I will be voting for Kamala Harris,” Cheney added.

Cheney, the daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney, served as the vice chair of the House panel investigating the January 6 attack on the Capitol, and repeatedly clashed with Trump.

She was one of a handful of House Republicans who crossed party lines and voted to impeach Trump on charges of “inciting insurrection” following the US Capitol riots.

In the past, Cheney has accused Trump of " provoking an attack on the United States Capitol to prevent the counting of electoral votes.