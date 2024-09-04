Hamas published footage on Wednesday showing two of the hostages who were murdered and recovered this week, Alexander Lobanov and Carmel Gat.

Arutz Sheva-Israel National News does not cooperate with the murderous terror organization's psychological terror and will not publish the footage.

In the video, Lobanov says: "Good evening everyone, my name is Alexander Lobanov. On October 7th, I was abducted from a party at the Re'im parking lot while working. We are being held in very poor conditions. There are bombings all the time. We are scared and can hardly sleep. They moved me to about ten places to protect me.

"I left a pregnant wife, a two-year-old son, and sick parents at home. Help them cry my cry, protest, do everything for us to leave here alive. My family, stay united," he added.

Carmel Gat could be heard saying: "I was abducted from my parents' home on October 7th where I was staying with other family members. I am being held in captivity with very little food, in bad conditions, without knowing if I'll leave here alive. Citizens of Israel, I ask you to protest for me. Keep fighting for our lives. Don't give up and don't let the door of the negotiations close on us. I hope I have a family to return to."