Hamas on Tuesday evening published a video of Ori Danino, one of the six hostages who were murdered and whose bodies were recovered this week from the Gaza Strip.

Arutz Sheva-Israel National News does not cooperate with the psychological terror of the murderous organization and the video will not be published.

On Monday, Hamas released a video of hostage Eden Yerushalmi, whose body was also recovered this week from the Gaza Strip.

Ori’s mother, Einav Danino, spoke to Reshet Bet radio in an interview on Monday in which she described her son's unique character and how she is dealing with the loss.

"Ori served in a significant position in the army, which we could not reveal," she shared. "After three months in captivity, we started receiving signs of life from him almost every month. We knew that our army was doing everything for him. He was a special person, we were sure it would end differently. He was a true warrior."

Einav Danino wanted to convey a touching message, as she struggled to hold back her tears, "Despite the rumors that were spread on Telegram and Instagram - which were unbearable even before we received the official announcement - I ask the public to think before they send messages or publish information. There are families who are not informed of all the details and coming across difficult information through the media. That is a sad, difficult and simply unimaginable thing. It must be stopped."

She recalled how the family received the bitter news, saying, "We were informed about it in the early hours of the morning, around four o'clock in the morning. We could not believe that this had happened. Ori served in a very important position in the army, and he loved the army with all his heart. We kept a watchful eye on him, and when we received signs of life from him, it gave us great hope that we would see him again."

Einav Danino also shared her son’s actions on October 7. "Ori met Maya and Itay Regev that evening at the party. When he realized they were in danger, he went back to save them, even though his friend tried to convince him not to go in there. Ori didn't think twice, he acted with rare courage. Unfortunately, the terrorists shot at his car, and he was kidnapped. During all this time, we hoped to see him again, but unfortunately it ended differently."