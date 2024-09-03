A short while ago, guided by IDF and ISA intelligence, the IAF carried out a precise strike on Hamas terrorists who were operating inside a command and control center. The command and control center was embedded inside a compound that previously served as the Numaa College in Gaza City.

The command and control center was used by Hamas terrorists to direct and conduct terror attacks against IDF troops and the State of Israel.

Prior to the strike, numerous steps were taken to mitigate the risk of harming civilians, including the use of precise munitions, aerial surveillance and additional intelligence.

"The Hamas terrorist organization systematically violates international law and operates from within civilian infrastructure in the Gaza Strip, brutally exploiting the Gazan civilian population for its terrorist activities. The IDF will continue to operate against the Hamas terrorist organization in defense of the State of Israel," the IDF stated.