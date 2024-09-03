The Cabinet secretary Yossi Fuchs approached the Speaker of the Knesset Amir Ohana with a request to convene the Knesset plenum during the recess for the purpose of laying down legislation bills, including the postponement of the elections to the Rabbinical Council.

"I ask you to allow the convening of the Knesset plenum during the recess for the purpose of laying down the following legislation bills: the Bill for Reducing the Deficit and Limiting Budgetary Expenditure, as well as the Bill for Additional Budget for the Fiscal Year."

"Additionally, the Bill for the Chief Rabbinate of Israel - Extension of the Term of Members of the Council of the Chief Rabbinate of Israel," wrote Fuchs.