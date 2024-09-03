The United Nations (UN) Security Council will meet this Wednesday for the first time to discuss the issue of the hostages.

The meeting follows an appeal by Israel's Ambassador to the UN, Danny Danon, after the barbaric murder of six hostages.

Following Ambassador Danon's address, the US, UK, and France requested a meeting of the Council. This will be the first official discussion by the Security Council on the subject of the hostages since October 7.

Ambassador Danon stated: "After 11 months since the kidnapping of hundreds of innocent civilians, it is certainly time for the Security Council to address this issue. I thank the representatives of the United States, Great Britain, and France for their efforts in convening this meeting."

"The Security Council must condemn the terrorist organization Hamas and demand the immediate release of the abductees.'