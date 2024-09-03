Since the beginning of the war, the IDF has been working to dismantle and neutralize the underground infrastructure of Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

Troops from the Engineering Unit of the Gaza Division and the Northern Gaza Brigade, in collaboration with the Yahalom Unit, uncovered and destroyed, based on prior intelligence information, an attack underground tunnel route of Hamas in the Beit Lahia area.

The length of the destroyed tunnel route exceeds one kilometer.

The tunnel route that was destroyed was located and investigated over the past few weeks. The troops identified weapons, electrical infrastructure, and a transportation rail within the tunnel route.

Last week, the IDF reported the destruction of a terror tunnel found in 2014's Operation Protective Edge. Part of that tunnel was destroyed in 2014, but over the years, Hamas has attempted to restore and to make the tunnel route operational. The tunnel that was destroyed recently did not cross the border into Israel.