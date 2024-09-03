Dozens of Noam party activists demonstrated Tuesday in front of the Bar Association Conference taking place in Tel Aviv, under the title, "Democracy Under Fire."

At the entrance to the conference, protesters held up a giant sign with a picture of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and the caption, "Welcome to the Dictatorship Conference."

Among the protestors was Galia Hoshen, the mother of Hadar Hoshen, who was murdered at the Supernova festival.

"Shame on you. You are not for your people, you are not for the bereaved families who are being silenced, you are not for the families of the hostages. You are giving yourselves to antisemitic terrorist organizations trying to destroy us, to betray us. How can you be for the enemy and against your own people? Where is your heart?" she asked.

"You are disconnected. For years you have been in the ivory tower thinking all the people are stupid. You have accumulated destructive and corrupting power. You felt you could do whatever you wanted and the people were silent. No more. The 7th of October did not change anything for you, but it did change for the people, and the people are ending their silence. You are disconnected. I suggest instead of holding the conference here - go down south. Visit Be'eri, Nahal Oz, Sde Teiman. Look into the eyes of the monsters and then sit and think about how you live. Wake up and release us from your dictatorship," she added.

The Noam party said, "For years the court has harmed the Jewish identity of the State of Israel and the Torah of Israel. This harm is particularly evident these days, in times of war. We see time after time how the harm to the identity of the people of Israel affects their ability to distinguish between enemy and friend, between good and evil. This dictatorship must be changed, and soon."