Two oil tankers, the Saudi-flagged Amjad and the Panama-flagged Blue Lagoon I, were attacked on Monday in the Red Sea off the coast of Yemen, Reuters reported, citing two sources familiar with the situation.

Late on Monday, Yemen's Houthi group claimed responsibility for targeting the Blue Lagoon I using multiple missiles and drones, though they did not mention the Saudi tanker.

The sources indicated that the two ships were traveling close to each other when they were struck, but both were able to continue their journeys without suffering significant damage or causing any casualties.

US Central Command (CENTCOM) said in a statement later in the day that the Houthis had attacked both vessels with two ballistic missiles and a one-way attack uncrewed aerial system.

“Both vessels are laden with crude oil. The MV AMJAD is carrying approximately two million barrels of oil, almost twice the amount onboard the Greek-owned MV DELTA SOUNION, which the Houthis attacked on August 21. Currently, salvage efforts are underway in the Southern Red Sea for the disabled MV DELTA SOUNION, which is still on fire and threatens the possibility of a major environmental disaster,” CENTCOM said.

“These reckless acts of terrorism by the Houthis continue to destabilize regional and global commerce, as well as put the lives of civilian mariners and maritime ecosystems at risk,” it added.

“US Central Command will continue to work with international partners and allies to protect commerce and mitigate potential impacts to the environment despite the irresponsible and careless actions of the Iranian-backed Houthis,” concluded the statement.

The Iranian-backed Houthis have upped their attacks in the region since the start of the war in Gaza, having launched drones towards southern Israel and targeting commercial ships in the Red Sea region.

In the wake of the uptick in Houthi attacks, the US formed a coalition , made up of more than 20 countries, aimed at safeguarding commercial traffic in the Red Sea from attacks by the Houthis.

In mid-January, with support from other countries, the US and Britain targeted just under 30 Houthi locations with 150 different weapons. They have since carried out several rounds of strikes against Houthi targets.