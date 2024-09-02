Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pushed back at criticism from many quarters, including US President Joe Biden, that he is not doing enough to secure a deal to release the hostages who remain in captivity in Gaza.

Following his address to the nation on Monday evening, Netanyahu was asked about the criticism he has received and stated, "I was asked whether I am not doing enough [for] the release of hostages. Well, I want to set the record straight."

Netanyahu elaborated on his history of agreeing to deals proposed by the US. "On April 27th, [American] Secretary of State Blinken said that 'Israel made an extraordinarily generous offer for a hostage deal.' On May 31st, Israel agreed to a US-backed proposal - Hamas refused. On August 16th, Israel agreed to what the United States defined as a 'final bridging proposal.' Hamas refused again. On August 19th, Secretary Blinken said, 'Israel accepted the US proposal, now Hamas must do the same.' On August 28th, that's five days ago, the Deputy CIA director said that 'Israel shows seriousness in the negotiations, now Hamas must show the same seriousness."

"What has changed in the last five days?" he asked. "One thing: These murderers executed six of our hostages. They shot them in the back of the head. That's what's changed. And now after this, we're asked to show seriousness? We're asked to make concessions? What message does this send Hamas? It says, 'Kill more hostages, murder more hostages! You'll get more concessions!"

"The pressure internationally must be directed at these killers, at Hamas, not at Israel. We say yes, they say no all the time. But they also murdered these people, and now we need maximum pressure on Hamas.

"I don't believe that either President Biden or anyone serious about achieving peace and achieving the release [of the hostages] would ask Israel to make these concessions. We've already made them. Hamas has to make the concessions," Netanyahu said.

Earlier, President Biden stated that he does not think Netanyahu has done enough to secure a hostage deal, telling a reporter "no" when asked a question on that issue.