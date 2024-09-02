The IDF Spokesperson's Unit announced that the IDF, ISA, and the Israel Border Police continue to operate in a targeted and precise operation to counter terrorism in the Jenin area of ​​the Menashe Brigade.

So far in the operation in Jenin, 14 terrorists have been eliminated in exchanges of fire and airstrikes, approximately 20 weapons have been confiscated and 25 terrorists have been apprehended. In addition, an underground weapons cache was located and approximately 30 explosives were neutralized, some of which were buried under roads in order to harm the Israeli forces and endanger the civilians in the area.

"During the operation, terrorists were identified throwing an explosive from the roof of a mosque at the forces. This is further proof of the terrorists' use of civilian infrastructure in order to carry out terrorist acts," the IDF stated.