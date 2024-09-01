Almog Sarusi, who was murdered by Hamas terrorists in captivity was laid to rest on Sunday at the Kfar Nachman Cemetery in Raanana. Sarusi's body was recovered by the IDF and ISA on Saturday.

Nira, Almog's mother, eulogized: "We hoped to see you happy, surrounded by family and friends. But you were abandoned, day after day. My dear son. My beloved. How much we hoped and prayed to hug you. To see you smile. You were abandoned on the altar of collapsing Hamas, the Philadelphi Corridor, Rafah. You and other hundreds. I wish we were the last. We need a deal to free the hostages. Almog, return to the arms of those who love you and your friends. We love you so much. You will always be etched in our hearts."

Almog's sister, Amit, lamented: "I fantasized that you would build a family, but that won't happen. You join Shahar, the love of your life, in the Garden of Eden. I'm sorry, you don't deserve it. You were my guide, and you will continue to be. You were my hero and you are the hero of the entire country. There can't be more heroes like you."

Almog was abducted from the Nova Music Festival in Re'im where his girlfriend, Shahar, was murdered. He stayed with her and attempted to help her when she was wounded, and he was abducted.