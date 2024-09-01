Over the past day the IDF arrested terrorists from the Hebron area suspected of involvement in the attempted double terrorist attack over the weekend at the Gush Etzion and Carmei Tzur junction

The ISA reported that the terrorists are residents of Hebron, without a security record, and have never been arrested in the past.

During their interrogation by the ISA, the suspects pointed to the location of an improvised explosives laboratory in Hebron, where they assembled the explosive devices used to carry out the attack.

IDF and ISA forces went to the laboratory and destroyed the building and the materials found inside. A preliminary examination shows that the charges were made from improvised (reusable) materials, and not from standard explosives.

The investigation into the attack continues and more arrests are expected.