Yagil Yaakov, a 13-year-old boy from Nir Oz, who was kidnapped to Gaza on October 7 and released in a hostage deal, returned to the school he attended before being kidnapped.

He studies in the Eshkol Regional Council in ninth grade. In a story he posted to his Instagram account, he shared his feelings about the upcoming school year.

"Starting a new year knowing that there are still 101 people stuck on October 7. Wishing myself a happier and calmer year and with God's help, only good news."

He was kidnapped along with his brother Or (16) when terrorists broke into their home in Nir Oz. The two hid in the bomb shelter. Their father, Yair Yaakov, and his wife, Meirav Tal, were also kidnapped to Gaza; the father was murdered in captivity.