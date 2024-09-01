Roni Shakuri, one of the three police officers who were murdered in a terrorist shooting attack near Hebron on Sunday morning, is the father of First Sgt. Mor Shakuri, a policewoman who was killed while defending the Sderot police station during the Hamas attack on October 7, 2023.

Mor was killed by a sniper while she was stationed on the roof of the police station. She fired at the terrorists attempting to break into the station until she ran out of ammunition.

In a phone call during the battle, she had time to talk to her mother and say goodbye: "Mom, if I don't survive, know that I love you, I love my father, and take care of Sapir (her sister) for me."

Sderot Mayor Alon Davidi said after hearing the news this morning, "Together with all the residents of the city of Sderot and the citizens of Israel, I share in the grief of the families and feel the double pain of the loss of Sergeant Major Roni Shakuri, on the morning of the bloody attack in Tarqumiya. Roni, who already lost his daughter, the policewoman Mor, on the seventh of October, who was killed in the fighting on top of the police station in Sderot. I send my support to the soldiers and commanders of the IDF who are fighting bravely."

The other victims of this morning's attack were identified as Arik Ben Eliyahu, 37, a resident of Kiryat Gat who leaves behind a wife and three children, and Hadas Brentz, 53, a resident of Sde Moshe who leaves behind a husband, three children, and one grandchild.