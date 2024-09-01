The Prime Minister's Office on Saturday night rejected reports of a general ceasefire in Gaza to allow the provision of polio vaccines to the Gazan population.

"The reports of a general ceasefire for the provision of polio vaccines in Gaza are false," the Prime Minister's Office said. "Israel will allow a humanitarian corridor only, through which vaccination personnel may pass; designated safe areas will also be established for administering the vaccines during certain hours."

"Israel sees great importance in the prevention of a polio outbreak in the Gaza Strip, including for the purpose of preventing the spread of diseases in the region."

In mid-August, Gaza recorded its first case of polio in 25 years. Following this, pressure was placed on Israel to allow increased vaccination efforts in Gaza.

Since the start of the war, 2,821,260 doses of polio vaccine have entered Gaza.

In late August, Prof. Hagai Levine, Head of the Health Division of the Hostages Families Forum, sent a letter to the WHO and UNICEF urging them to include hostages in the ongoing polio vaccination campaign and all other health interventions.

The the Hostages Families Forum added: "Due to dire conditions in which the 107 hostages including elderly individuals, women, and children, have been held captive for 328 days, all are considered at-risk. Their inclusion in the vaccination campaign is critical for their survival, just as it is for all of the individuals in Gaza."

"To date, Hamas's refusal to provide proof of life or allow Red Cross visits to the hostages compounds the health crisis in Gaza."