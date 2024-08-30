Veteran Israeli journalist Amit Segal explained how Israel plans to control the Philadelphi Corridor even in the case of a withdrawal due to a deal, noting in his column in Yediot Aharonot that there will be no re-establishment of Gush Katif.

"The Prime Minister is not telling the truth about the Gaza Strip," Segal began. "He says it, but in an ambiguous manner. And the truth is this: As far as it depends on [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu, Israel plans to stay in Gaza for the near future. This is why a double-laned highway is being paved on the Philadelphi Corridor now; this is why entire divisions are positioning themselves where Rafiah Yam, Netzarim, Elei Sinai, Nisanit, and Dugit once were."

"Prime Minister Netanyahu has repeatedly stated that he does not intend to permanently displace the Palestinian population of Gaza, annex the Gaza Strip, or permit Israeli communities to be built within the Gaza Strip's borders.

"However, he adds that 'Gush Katif will not return. It is more likely that in a more sympathetic American administration, there may be a tacit agreement for the establishment of Israeli communities in the northern half of Gaza, near Ashkelon."

Regarding the northern Gaza Strip, Segal revealed that, "Ministers in the government are pushing Netanyahu to order the total and absolute eviction of Gaza City's entire population, meaning one hundred to two hundred thousand people. The security justification is the removal of the threat to the Netzarim Corridor from the north."