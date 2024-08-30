Yitzhak Nuriel Harambam, 75, was killed Friday morning in what is suspected to be a hit-and-run a traffic accident in Bnei Brak.

Harambam, a resident of Petah Tikva and a native Iranian Jew, would often make rounds gathering funds for needy families, and was known for his kindness and willingness to extend ahand to others. He had been injured in a traffic accident in the past.

Israel Police and traffic examiners arrived at the scene and opened an investigation into the matter, gathering evidence and findings, as well as working to locate the truck which seemed to have disappeared from the scene.

Magen David Adom EMT Menachem Hai Singer said, "I was driving in the city and I found a man lying in the center of the road. I immediately stopped on the side, approached him, and at the same time called MDA's 101 hotline in order to call a mobile intensive care unit to the scene. I conducted medical examinations on him; he suffered a very serious multisystem injury and had no signs of life, and unfortunately we were forced to declare his death at the scene."

Hatzalah EMTs Yoel Shechter and Shmuel Rotenberg reported, "We arrived at the scene of a difficult accident, where we found a pedestrian, a man of about 70, lying unconscious and suffering multisystem injuries, after apparently being hit by a truck. Unfortunately, after concluding medical examinations, the paramedics were forced to declare his death at the scene."