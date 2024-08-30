IDF reserve officers course cadets who entered the course during the war and graduated Friday signed a letter to Defense Minister Yoav Gallant criticizing the management of the war.

Lieutenant Dr. Shay from the 5033 battalion in the Gaza Northern Brigade said: "We are not willing to accept the normalization of the existing situation where there is neglect of the northern and southern fronts without significant steps that will lead to real security and not a 'sense of security' for the state's citizens. We have reached a stage where real hope and people ready to make decisions even if they are tough are needed."

Lieutenant Boaz Chartkoff, who served in the Haruv special forces unit, added: "The situation is such that there is a 'routine' in which Hezbollah has a security zone within our north and the Iranian threat is escalating steadily; we must adhere to the definition of victory as it was defined at the beginning of the war and for that, we need to start with change."

Elisheva Wach, a resident of Mitzpe Ramon and a reserve captain in the Maglan special forces unit, added: "In order to restore our battered honor and defeat our bitter enemies, the people have paid a very high price and are ready to pay an even higher price, but we demand from the Defense Minister: If you think victory is nonsense, replace yourself with someone who believes in it. And we also demand from the Chief of Staff, do not stop us, do not scorn the blood of our brothers that was spilled in vain."

On Thursday night, the officers set up a protest tent near Minister Gallant's home in Moshav Amikam. Dozens of bereaved families, soldiers, officers, and evacuee families arrived at the tent, and they demanded from Minister Gallant 'to adopt an offensive approach immediately to create a decisive outcome.'"