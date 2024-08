Parashat Re'eh introduces us to the promise of the Holy Temple, a place of joyful gathering and closeness to Hashem.

Just three days ago Israel pre-empted what would have been a deadly Hezbollah attack, destroying thousands of missiles aimed at Israel's major cities, and just hours ago an elite Israeli unit in Gaza rescued an Israeli Bedouin after more than 300 days in captivity, never a dull moment in G-d's promised land.