Two top secret ISA (Shin Bet) documents that were sent to the Prime Minister just days before the October 7th massacre and published on Thursday by Channel 12 show the extent of the defense establishment's misconception.

The documents were written amid riots on the Gaza border, which were a cover for planting explosives that were used by Nukhba Force terrorists who invaded Israel.

The ISA documents state: "The renewal of understandings between Israel and Hamas of quiet in exchange for concessions will maintain stability for an extended period. Hamas continues Sinwar's strategy, advancing the terror organization's goals without entering a war."

The document also states that "the last chapter of friction ended positively for Hamas since it obtained economic achievements without being drawn into a military confrontation. Strive for an outline that would include significant dividends for the Gaza Strip to maintain quiet."

The ISA confirmed the quotes but claimed that it was a biased leak "which chose to omit the fact that the mention of an understanding with Gaza was for the advancement of a hostage deal. Likewise, a statement by the ISA director was omitted from the same sentence in which he clearly says to 'maintain a high level of readiness for a campaign in the event of an emergency in the arena.'"