The intelligence officer of the IDF's Gaza Division, Lieutenant Colonel A., told those close to him this week that he intends to step down.

Nonetheless, the officer has yet to formally and officially notify the commander of the Gaza Division or the Chief of the Intelligence Directorate.

Lt. Col. A. is one of the intelligence officers who was behind the giant failure and ignored the warnings from the division's observers. In the coming days, he is expected to meet with his commanders where he will announce his final decision and the fate of his continued service in the IDF will be determined.

The IDF Spokesman commented on the report: "A decision has yet to have been made regarding the officer."