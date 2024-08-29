Israeli High School Teachers' Union Chairman Ran Erez announced on Thursday that his organization has decided to strike on September 1st, the first day of studies.

"In light of the Finance Ministry's stubborn refusal to sign a collective agreement with us on a raise in salary and additional benefits for teachers, the administration of the Teachers' Union decided to halt the start of the 5784 (2024-25) school year in the older divisions, including 13th and 14th grades in the entire educational system.

"I call on you not to listen to the deceitful announcements by the Finance Minister who is trying at all costs to break unionized labor, to privatize the education system, and to sign teachers to personal contracts, effectively turning them into outsourced manpower. We will continue our fight as long as we need to. We will care for and support the teachers and principals throughout this struggle," Erez added.

Earlier in the day, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich sent a personal message to teachers asking them not to disrupt the start of the school year.

"I beg of you, don't strike, don't harm the students, certainly not during a war, and don't harm yourselves," he stated.