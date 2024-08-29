Today (Thursday), the IDF and ISA completed a counterterrorism operation in the area of Far'a in the Jordan Valley with the objective of foiling terror, exposing terrorist infrastructure and eliminating armed terrorists in the area.

At the beginning of the operation, the soldiers arrived in an IAF helicopter and operated to encircle the area. During the counterterrorism operation, an IAF aircraft struck and eliminated an armed terrorist cell inside a vehicle.

During the operation, with the direction of the ISA, IDF soldiers used a drone to locate an explosives laboratory and operations center embedded inside a mosque in the area. Weapons, explosive devices and additional military equipment were also located inside the mosque.

Furthermore, the IDF soldiers encountered armed terrorists in exchanges of fire, during which hits on the terrorists were identified. Additionally, terrorists hurled explosive devices at the soldiers. No IDF injuries were reported.

As part of the operation, the soldiers searched and questioned individuals suspected of terror activity and confiscated various weapons. The confiscated weapons were transferred to the security forces for further investigation.