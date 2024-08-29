An IDF soldier was moderately wounded and a Yamam commando was lightly wounded during the joint IDF, ISA, and Border Police counterterrorism operation in Jenin and Tulkarm in the Menashe Brigade. During the operation, 12 terrorists were eliminated, more than 10 wanted suspects were apprehended, dozens of explosive devices were dismantled and weapons were confiscated.

In Tulkarm, Yamam commandoes eliminated five terrorists hiding in a mosque. In a counterterrorism activity conducted by the Yamam, ISA, and IDF soldiers in Tulkarm, five terrorists hiding inside a mosque were eliminated. Among the terrorists that were eliminated was Muhhamad Jabber, "Abu Shujaa," the head of a terrorist network in Nur Shams who had been involved in numerous terror attacks.

The security forces dismantled dozens of explosive devices that were planted under the roads intended to be used in attacks on the forces, and terrorists were eliminated in IAF strikes and exchanges of fire.

During the counterterrorism activity, the soldiers apprehended terror suspects and located and confiscated weapons, including M-16 assault rifles, ammunition, and additional military equipment.

צילום: דובר צה"ל

