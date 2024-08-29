IDF Spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari spoke with commanders and soldiers who rescued the hostage Farhan al-Qadi and revealed on Thursday for the first time that he was rescued from the heart of Rafah.

Hagari told one of the commanders, Maj. Gen. (Res.) Adom, the commander of the 162nd Division's Bedouin trackers: "I think about you and I get excited, yesterday you rescued a living hostage from a tunnel in the heart of Rafah and discovered that it's Farhan from Rahat.

Adom responded: "My excitement didn't stop from the beginning of the operation until Farhan reached his family."

He recounted: "He didn't have the words to express his appreciation and we saw the tears in his eyes."